Sports

Milwaukee visits Robert Morris, looks to break road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-1 Horizon)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 8:45AM

Milwaukee Panthers (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to end its five-game road skid when the Panthers visit Robert Morris.

The Colonials are 1-2 on their home court. Robert Morris allows 62.9 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 6.3.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 63.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 62.9 Robert Morris gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Colonials.

Kacee Baumhower is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Everton vs. Liverpool postponed because of Storm Darragh. Other Premier League games remain on

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday because of Storm Darragh, which brought dangerous winds and heavy rain to the west coast.

Sports

Minnesota brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Sports

Cleveland State visits Green Bay following Roy's 34-point performance