Milwaukee Panthers (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-1 Horizon)
Milwaukee visits Robert Morris, looks to break road skid
By The Associated Press
Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to end its five-game road skid when the Panthers visit Robert Morris.
The Colonials are 1-2 on their home court. Robert Morris allows 62.9 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.
The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 6.3.
Robert Morris is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 63.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 62.9 Robert Morris gives up to opponents.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Colonials.
Kacee Baumhower is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
