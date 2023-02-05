Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (36-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (26-27, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Trail Blazers are 14-11 on their home court. Portland has a 15-15 record against teams above .500.

The Bucks are 13-12 on the road. Milwaukee scores 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 119-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 22. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 30.9 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Simons is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 32.4 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 125.0 points, 49.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.