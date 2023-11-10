Milwaukee Bucks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Orlando Magic after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Bucks' 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Orlando finished 34-48 overall, 20-32 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Magic gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: out (groin), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand).

Bucks: Damian Lillard: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.