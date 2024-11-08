Milwaukee Bucks (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee visits New York on 4-game road slide
By The Associated Press
New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7.5; over/under is 225.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Bucks take on New York.
New York went 50-32 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Knicks averaged 7.5 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free-throw line and 42.6 from deep.
INJURIES: Knicks: Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring), Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (adductor).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
