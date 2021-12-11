Milwaukee Bucks (17-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Bucks' 123-114 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 8-12 against conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.7 rebounds. Julius Randle paces the Knicks with 10.0 boards.

The Bucks are 12-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting on Nov. 11, with Pat Connaughton scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 19.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 49.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.