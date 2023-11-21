Milwaukee Bucks (10-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Jayson Tatum scored 45 points in the Boston Celtics' 121-118 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics are 10-2 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.4 boards. Tatum paces the Celtics with 8.3 rebounds.

The Bucks are 9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 10.7 fast break points per game.

The Celtics are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics give up to opponents (106.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is shooting 49.1% and averaging 24.7 points for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 27.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Derrick White: day to day (personal), Al Horford: day to day (nir - rest).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: day to day (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.