Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee travels to Brooklyn for conference showdown
By The Associated Press
New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.
Brooklyn finished 32-50 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Nets averaged 6.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.4 last season.
INJURIES: Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).
