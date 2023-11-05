Milwaukee Bucks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Brooklyn finished 45-37 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Bucks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: day to day (back), Nic Claxton: day to day (ankle), Cameron Johnson: out (calf).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.