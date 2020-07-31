MILWAUKEE — A teenage driver has died after crashing during a police chase in Milwaukee early Thursday.
Police said around 2 a.m. they were trying to stop a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery. Officers activated their lights and sirens, but the 17-year-old driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase.
The Milwaukee boy who was driving crashed into a pole and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who were in the car were taken into custody and treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be referred to prosecutors in coming days.
