Milwaukee Bucks (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Washington.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (calf), Davis Bertans: out (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back).

