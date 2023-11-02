New York Knicks (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee finished 58-24 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point distance last season.

New York finished 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.