Indiana Pacers (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Bucks are 16-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 48.5 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.7.

The Pacers are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Indiana is third in the NBA scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. TJ Warren leads the Pacers averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 130-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.7 rebounds and averages 29 points. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.8 points per game and shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Sabonis is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120.3 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 45.5% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Rodions Kurucs: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.