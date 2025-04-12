Milwaukee takes on Detroit, seeks 8th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (44-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of seven consecutive games.
The Bucks are 30-21 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA averaging 14.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.
The Pistons are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit has an 8-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bucks' 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 115.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 112.8 the Bucks allow.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.8% and averaging 24.9 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.
Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.