Milwaukee takes on Detroit, seeks 8th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (44-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 6:03AM

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Bucks are 30-21 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA averaging 14.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Pistons are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit has an 8-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks' 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 115.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 112.8 the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.8% and averaging 24.9 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (ankle), Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

