Detroit Pistons (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

Milwaukee went 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons gave up 112.5 points per game while committing 21.9 fouls last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Pistons 110-108 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: day to day (nasal), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.