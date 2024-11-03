Sports

Milwaukee takes on Cleveland for conference showdown

November 3, 2024 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee Bucks (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Milwaukee face off.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall, 11-5 in Central Division play and 26-15 at home last season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

