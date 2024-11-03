Milwaukee Bucks (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee takes on Cleveland for conference showdown
Milwaukee Bucks (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Milwaukee face off.
Cleveland finished 48-34 overall, 11-5 in Central Division play and 26-15 at home last season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.
Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.