Chicago Bulls (6-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bucks face Chicago.
The Bucks are 1-3 in division matchups. Milwaukee has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bulls have gone 5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 5.7.
The Bucks' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 44.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks.
Coby White is averaging 19.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulls.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.
Bulls: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Ryan Rollins: out (shoulder).
Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
