Milwaukee Bucks (50-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Detroit trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Pistons are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 6-31 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 11-3 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 4 the Pistons won 115-106 led by 34 points from Saddiq Bey, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Cory Joseph: day to day (spine), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Rodney McGruder: out (hip), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.