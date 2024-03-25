Los Angeles Lakers (39-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Bucks face Los Angeles.

The Bucks are 29-7 on their home court. Milwaukee scores 120.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 12-20 away from home. Los Angeles is ninth in the league scoring 117.7 points per game while shooting 50.0%.

The Bucks are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 50.0% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 47.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 123-122 in the last matchup on March 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Reaves is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 13.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.