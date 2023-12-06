Indiana Pacers (11-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Indiana looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 13-6 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 7.9.

The Pacers are 4-1 against the rest of the division. Indiana averages 30.2 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Tyrese Haliburton with 11.9.

The Bucks average 122.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 125.2 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Bucks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 126-124 on Nov. 10, with Haliburton scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 25.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Haliburton is averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 assists for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 128.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 130.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Pacers: Jalen Smith: out (knee/heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.