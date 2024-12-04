Sports

Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (4-5) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-4)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 at 8:45AM

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Panthers face Cleveland State.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Milwaukee is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Vikings have gone 1-3 away from home. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

Milwaukee averages 78.3 points, 10.4 more per game than the 67.9 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Panthers.

Tevin Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

