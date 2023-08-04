MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged a 14-year-old boy with killing a fourth-grader last month.

The teen faces one count of second-degree reckless homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor and obstructing an officer in connection with the July 24 shooting that left 9-year-old Harwinder Singh dead, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The newspaper did not name the teenager due to his age. He's set to be tried in juvenile court, where proceedings and dispositions are secret.

The teen told investigators that he was in a car with a 43-year-old man and Singh, according to the criminal complaint. After the man left them to enter a nearby business, the teen found a gun in the glove compartment, pointed it at Singh and shot him in the head.

The teen said he didn't have control of the weapon and that Singh's death was an accident, according to the complaint.

The teen initially said that Singh had the gun and shot himself when he tried to take it away from him.

When asked what consequences he should face, the teen said he thought five days in jail would be appropriate, the complaint said.

Prosecutors haven't decided whether to charge the man, the newspaper reported.