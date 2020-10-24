MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police reported two men were shot while sitting inside a vehicle early Saturday.
The men were rushed to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the shooting, but have not identified suspects.
