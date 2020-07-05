MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Milwaukee police department said it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported. In one of the shootings, four people were injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and "increasing cost uncertainty."
National
The Latest: Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
Authorities in northwestern Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county with a population of 71,000 for fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
National
Milwaukee police report six shootings overnight
The Milwaukee police department said it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
National
Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift
From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation.
National
Trump, Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms
On an average day, President Donald Trump sends about 14 posts to the 28 million Facebook followers of his campaign account. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, delivers about half that many posts to an audience of just 2 million.