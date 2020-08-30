MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was hurt in a traffic crash early Sunday, police said.
Police said the officer was driving a Milwaukee Police van when another vehicle collided with the van at an intersection around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.
The van flipped on its side with the officer trapped inside. People stopped to help remove the officer from the van before other officers arrived.
Police said the officer’s injuries are not life threatening. Police took the other driver into custody.
