MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are investigating three separate shootings from late Thursday and early Friday.
All three of the shooting victims are expected to survive, the Milwaukee Police Department said. The shootings all happened on the north side of the city.
In the first shooting reported Thursday, a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the jaw.
Later Thursday, a 39-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
In the early Friday shooting, a 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was treated at a local hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to each of the shootings.
