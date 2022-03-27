MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple homicide on the city's north side.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon Sunday in the Graceland neighborhood. A 26-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 52-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, were found dead of gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said autopsies are scheduled for Monday. A release said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking "unknown suspects."
No further information was immediately available.
