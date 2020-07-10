MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Friday they are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.
Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose. Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.
