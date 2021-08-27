MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it, making him the third person killed by police in the city in the last 10 days.

Insp. Willie Murphy said officers tried to pull the man over for driving recklessly in the Sherman Park neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The driver fled, crashed his vehicle about a mile away and took off running.

"A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was armed with a handgun and refused to drop the gun after several commands. Two officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking him," Murphy said at a news conference Thursday night.

Murphy declined to answer questions about whether the man pointed the gun at officers or whether he shot at officers, saying the shooting was under investigation, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The man, a Milwaukee resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Murphy said. Police have not yet identified him.

No one else was injured. Police say they have recovered the man's gun.

On Sunday, Greenfield police shot and killed Tyran Lamb, 31, after a traffic stop and a pursuit into Milwaukee. According to police, Lamb shot at officers after crashing his car, striking one in the chest. The officer remains hospitalized.

Milwaukee police fatally shot 42-year-old Broderick Shelton Jr. on Aug. 16 after they say he fired a weapon as officers approached at a gas station.