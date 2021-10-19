MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Tuesday that any further searches for a missing 3-year-old boy will depend on whether they receive credible information from the public on his disappearance.

Authorities have conducted several searches in Milwaukee, Washington and Dodge counties for Major P. Harris, whose mother was shot to death and the man suspected in her slaying was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police held a press conference Tuesday to ask for help in the case. They said Major was last seen in Milwaukee on Oct. 9, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"Please come forward and have a conversation with us. Even if you think it's insignificant, it could be that missing piece that we need," Inspector Paul Formolo said.

Major's mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska, was found dead Thursday in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. Authorities said 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, of Milwaukee, a person of interest in Muenzenberger's death and a suspect in Major's disappearance, killed himself Sunday after police arrived at his home.

Formolo said Muenzenberger and Clark were "at least acquaintances," but the extent of their relationship is unclear. Muenzenberger's family and friends didn't know much about Clark, he said.

The discovery Monday of a vehicle described as one Clark might be driving did give investigators a few new leads, Formolo said. Police found blood in the SUV, which they have sent to the state Crime Lab, he said.