MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at officers as he ran away.
The Milwaukee Police Department announced the arrest of the 36-year-old man Wednesday, two days after the shooting.
The shooting happened Monday as two Milwaukee police officers were conducting an investigation. They came across a man armed with a pistol. Officers tried to stop him, but he fled and fired his gun at police as they chased him. No officers were hurt, and the officers did not return fire.
Charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office in the next few days.
