Sports

Milwaukee plays Youngstown State, looks to stop road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 8:43AM

Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (4-4)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Panthers take on Youngstown State.

The Penguins have gone 4-0 in home games. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Liber averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Milwaukee averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Youngstown State is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Penguins.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's final match

card image

Alyssa Naeher ended her national team career with one last win.

Sports

Religious beliefs put two captains in spotlight during Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign

Sports

Analysis: Getting benched may have been best thing that happened to Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson