Washington Wizards (2-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Washington aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wizards are 1-11 in conference games. Washington allows 123.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Bucks average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 115.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 117.8 the Bucks give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 142-129 on Nov. 21, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 42 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Deni Avdija is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 115.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Wizards: Ryan Rollins: out (knee), Delon Wright: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.