San Antonio Spurs (1-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 113-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 112.8 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 121-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 24. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 28 points, and Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 25 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Brook Lopez: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (left ankle).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.