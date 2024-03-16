Phoenix Suns (39-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Phoenix looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 26-7 in home games. Milwaukee scores 120.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Suns have gone 18-14 away from home. Phoenix is ninth in the league with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.1.

The 120.4 points per game the Bucks score are 6.2 more points than the Suns give up (114.2). The Suns are shooting 49.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 47.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 114-106 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 23.1 points and 7.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (ankle), Malik Beasley: day to day (back), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Josh Okogie: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.