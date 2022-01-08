Milwaukee Bucks (25-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Charlotte trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Hornets are 12-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown, led by Cody Martin shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 18-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the NBA with 47.0 rebounds per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 127-125 in the last meeting on Dec. 2. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.