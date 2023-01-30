Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.5 boards. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 12.0 rebounds.

The Hornets are 8-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hornets defeated the Bucks 138-109 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 39 points, and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Mason Plumlee is averaging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Bobby Portis: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.