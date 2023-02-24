Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged two Milwaukee police officers in connection with a prisoner's overdose death.

Officers Donald Krueger and Marco Lopez were charged separately Friday with felony abuse of person in custody and misdemeanor misconduct in office, respectively, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrested a 21-year-old man early Thursday morning and took him to the 5th Precinct.

While Krueger was booking him, he said he'd ingested drugs and began to throw up and sweat, the complaint said. Krueger said he'd call an ambulance but never did, according to the complaint.

Lopez later took over booking duties, including checking prisoners every 15 minutes. He allegedly falsified entries about his checks, the complaint said.

Online court records didn't list attorneys for either officer.