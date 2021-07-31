MILWAUKEE — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at South Shore Park.

Dwayne Swiercz was pronounced dead at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office said.

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee police and fire responded to the incident Wednesday, pulling Swiercz and a woman out of the water. Swiercz was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Beaches — with the exception of McKinley — are open to the public, but because of an ongoing labor shortage and a long-term lifeguard shortage, County Parks was not able to staff beaches this summer with lifeguards.

The Medical Examiner said an autopsy was scheduled.