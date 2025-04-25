MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities appears in federal court and is released.
Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities appears in federal court and is released
Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities appears in federal court and is released.
The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 3:55PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos sentenced to 87 months in prison for fraud and identity theft.