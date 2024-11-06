Sports

Milwaukee hosts Utah in cross-conference game

Utah Jazz (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

November 6, 2024 at 7:04AM

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Utah face off in non-conference action.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall a season ago while going 31-11 at home. The Bucks averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 32.5 bench points last season.

Utah finished 31-51 overall last season while going 10-31 on the road. The Jazz averaged 115.7 points per game last season, 53.3 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (adductor).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (back), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (heel), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

