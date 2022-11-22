Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Riley Miller scored 28 points in St. Thomas' 72-61 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

Milwaukee went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 6-10 at home. The Panthers averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 18.6 from 3-point range.

St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Tommies averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.