Milwaukee hosts Cleveland in conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

November 1, 2024 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall, 10-7 in Central Division play and 31-11 at home a season ago. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

