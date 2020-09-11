Chicago Cubs (26-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-22, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Jon Lester (2-2, 5.80 ERA) Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-3, 3.91 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Corbin Burnes. Burnes threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Brewers are 12-12 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .398 this season. Tyrone Taylor leads the team with a mark of .846.

The Cubs are 19-14 against NL Central Division opponents. Chicago is slugging .406 as a unit. Ian Happ leads the team with a slugging percentage of .622.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is slugging .465.

Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .622.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).