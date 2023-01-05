Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building, the Journal Sentinel reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing, although Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said "extreme hoarder conditions" in the home hampered searchers.

"We do not make that statement lightly," Lipski said.

Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.