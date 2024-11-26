Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2)
Milwaukee faces UCF after Stillwell's 22-point showing
By The Associated Press
Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits UCF after Jamichael Stillwell scored 22 points in Milwaukee's 69-65 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.
The Knights are 4-0 in home games. UCF is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.
The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Milwaukee has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
UCF is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 80.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.2 UCF gives up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knights.
AJ McKee is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
