Milwaukee Bucks (14-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Toronto Raptors after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors are 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 47.4 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 48.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (knee), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (hip).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.