St. Xavier (IL) vs. Milwaukee (2-8)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Panthers are set to battle the Cougars of NAIA member St. Xavier (IL). Milwaukee lost 82-58 loss at home to Rhode Island in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 15 points and seven rebounds this year for Milwaukee. DeAndre Gholston has paired with Baldwin Jr. with 15 points and five rebounds per game.BALDWIN JR. BEYOND THE ARC: Through seven games, Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 1-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers put up 73 points per contest in those two games.

