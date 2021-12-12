Rhode Island (7-3) vs. Milwaukee (2-7)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Rhode Island in a non-conference matchup. Rhode Island beat Sacred Heart by 10 at home on Tuesday. Milwaukee lost 65-54 on the road against Colorado on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while DeAndre Gholston has put up 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Rams, Makhel Mitchell has averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Makhi Mitchell has put up 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Baldwin has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Milwaukee is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-3 when opponents score more than 65.

STINGY DEFENSE: Rhode Island has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com