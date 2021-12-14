Indiana Pacers (12-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Bucks play Indiana.

The Bucks are 5-0 against Central Division teams. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA averaging 110.5 points and is shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Pacers are 1-3 against the rest of the division. Indiana is seventh in the league scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Nov. 28, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 16 points and 6.2 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Pacers: Justin Holiday: out (conditioning), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.