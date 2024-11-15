Sports

Milwaukee faces Charlotte following Antetokounmpo's 59-point showing

Milwaukee Bucks (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

November 15, 2024 at 7:03AM

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo's 59-point game in the Bucks' 127-120 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte went 21-61 overall, 14-38 in Eastern Conference action and 11-30 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 29.5 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks gave up 116.4 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ribs), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Tre Mann: day to day (back), Miles Bridges: day to day (knee), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (hand).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Ryan Rollins: day to day (shoulder), Damian Lillard: day to day (concussion protocol).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

